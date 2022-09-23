19 people were recovered from debris after Russian missile strikes 9-storey residential building in Torez

The missile strike caused several floors collapse trapping 2 dozen people under the rubble.

Only one person got injured as ‘considerable human victims were avoided as the most of the residential building resident evacuated – only 10 of apartments had dwellers out of 53,’ said local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

He urged people in Donetsk area to evacuate to save the lives.

‘Don’t take it lightly! Evacuate- we are giving this opportunity for absolutely free,’ wrote Kyrylenko.