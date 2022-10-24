Ukraine’s defense ministry said in a statement Monday that the Ukrainian force have already de-occupied more than 90 towns and villages in Kherson region.

According to the statement, stabilization measures are ongoing in the de-occupied settlements. In total, about 12,000 citizens live in the liberated territories.

It is also reported that fierce fighting continues in Ukraine’s south with Ukrainian forces defending newly gained positions.

Earlier, there were reports that Russia plans provocations in the temporarily occupied Kherson.