Ukrainian law enforcement identified 91 Russian military involved in war crimes committed in Bucha in March 2022.

According to the Prosecutor General office, during the occupation, Russian military committed more than 9,000 war crimes in Bucha district, Kyiv region.More than 1,700 civilians were killed there, about 700 of them in the town of Bucha.

Currently, 91 military personnel of the Russian Federation involved in these crimes have been identified. The work is ongoing to bring those involved to justice.

After the liberation of the town, mass burials with the mutilated bodies of men, women, and children were discovered. Bucha became one of the symbols of Russian war crimes.

‘Torture, murder, sexual violence. This is the true face of the ‘Russian world’ and the regime of the Russian Federation, which is based on complete contempt for the principles of human rights and humanitarian law’, the statement stresses.