According to the survey by Rating group, 92 % of Ukrainians self-identify themselves as ethnic Ukrainians compared to the splinter of 5% who call themselves Russian by ethnicity.

The current figures mark the shrinking share of Ukrainian Russians compared to 2008-2014 when at least 15% of people in Ukraine called themselves ethnic Russians while the number of ethnic Ukrainians prevailed sitting at 83%.

The annexation of Crimea saw the numbers of ethnic Russian go down to 11% while the number of those who gave Ukrainian identity as their primal identity.

When it comes to attitudes, Ukrainians, unsurprisingly and predominantly (95% of respondents), feel positive about Ukrainian speaking people, while Russian-speaking people are liked by 57% of Ukrainians. Meanwhile, only 11% respondents admitted they frown upon people speaking Russian.

The majority of Ukrainians (60%) have a positive perception of Jewish people while 1 in 2 respondents (49%) said they feel sympathy to Hungarians.

The war has caused some uptick in the number of Ukrainians who feel less enthusiastic about residents of occupied Crimea and Donbas.

They are divided in their perception of Crimean people – 41% respondents remain well-disposed to them while the equal share (40%) say they feel neutral to those living on the annexed peninsula.

Only 14% Ukrainians said they dislike Crimean resident.

Ukrainians also have mixed emotions about people in breakaway Donbas region. While one in three Ukrainians (30%) admitted they have a poor opinion of DNR/LNR residents, a third of Ukrainians (31%) said they have no strong opinions of those. Surprisingly, 27% of residents said they still have sympathy to people in the breakway region.