On June 11, 95 Ukrainian military returned home from Russian captivity within a new swap of prisoners of war.

As reported by the head of President’s office Andrii Yermak, the list includes 83 privates and sergeants and 2 officers.

Among them, there are the military who defended Mariupol, Bakhmut, Chernobyl nuclear plant and Snake Island.

In addition, the Ukrainian side managed to return the participants of the special operation, who flew by helicopter to the surrounded Mariupol.

Yermak expressed his gratitude to the entire team of the Coordinating Headquarters for their 24/7 work. He assured that the work will continue until the day ‘when the last captured Ukrainian returns to Ukraine’.