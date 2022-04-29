The opinion poll conducted by the sociology group ‘Rating’ has assessed the attitude of Ukrainians towards international partnership.

The results show that the attitude towards Ukraine’s western partners and their aid has significantly improved.

Among the foreign leaders of public opinions are Poland’s president Andrzej Duda with 92% of positive assessment, the UK PM Boris Johnson – 87%, and the US president Joe Biden – 86%. They are followed by the leaders of Turkey and Lithuania.

The president of Belarus Lukashenko and Russia’s Putin enjoy the most negative assessment of Ukrainians – 96% and 98% respectively.

The pol has also shown that 80% of Ukrainians think the country is going in the right direction with only 10% with the opposite opinion.

The poll was conducted on April 26 and involved 1,000 respondents from all regions of Ukraine.