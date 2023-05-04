13-year-old Sofia Samoliuk refused to perform at the Sanremo Junior Festival in Italy because of a Russian participant. The organizers announced the participation of a citizen of the Russian Federation a few hours before the contest.

As reported by Hromadske, instead of singing, the Ukrainian singer made a speech that she would not perform on the same stage with a Russian. She emphasized the inadmissibility of representatives of the aggressor country on the international stage.

‘I’ve decided that I cannot sing today. I found out that there is a participant from Russia. The country that has already killed more than 500 Ukrainian children. So, I cannot sing on the same stage with a representative of the terrorist country. Thank you all for understanding. I do believe that next the terrorist country will not be here. Please stay with Ukraine’, Sofia said.

Замість презентації свого номеру Софія оголосила промову, в якій вказала на ганебний факт присутності на міжнародно визнаній сцені представників країни-агресорки pic.twitter.com/gr4Qf5r1tk — hromadske (@HromadskeUA) May 4, 2023

Sanremo Junior takes place in Italy under the auspices of the UNICEF. The purpose of the festival is to protect the rights and interests of children.