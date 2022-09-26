Volodymyr is a Ukrainian military. He, along with the rest of the Mariupol defenders, was at the Azovstal plant, defending the city and holding back the onslaught of the enemy for 80 days. Less than a month ago, his son was born, but his father does not know about the birth of the firstborn, although he really dreamed of and waited for it, Volodymyr’s mother wrote on Facebook.

On May 18, the defender of Mariupol was taken prisoner of war, and now he is in constant danger and experiencing suffering.

The mother noted that since the beginning of the full-fledged war, her son did not sleep in normal conditions, did not eat well and did not receive adequate medical care after injuries and contusions.

With a winter ahead, Volodymyr’s mother is worried about how the mentally and physically exhausted prisoners will face the cold season.

She urges to do everything possible to return all the prisoners home as soon as possible.