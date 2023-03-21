The bridge across the Zamhlai river was destroyed at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the bridge was destroyed in February 2022 at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. In its place, a temporary crossing was arranged in April last year. However, the crossing could not cope with the traffic, so it was decided to completely rebuild the bridge.

The bridge connects 14 territorial communities with Chernihiv and other cities of Ukraine.

The new bridge has 4 traffic lanes and was built taking into account modern transportation loads.