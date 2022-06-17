Mykolayiv was targeted with a new rocket strike on early morning Friday. The blasts were reported at 7.44 am. The attack was later confirmed by city mayor Oleh Synkevych who said the air assault left several housing buildings damaged.

‘Rescue workers are on site along with medics and municipal service workers. More details of the shelling are coming later,’ wrote the mayor.

That is the second air-launched attack on the city over the last 24 hours – the earlier one that came overnight on damaged 4 buildings and city infrastructure sites, and, the most tragically, caused a death of one person and left 6 more including a child wounded.

The attack was confirmed by regional governor Vitalky Kym in a statement on Telegram.