In the town of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Russian artillery hit a private house wounding a local civilian resident.

Region governor Oleh Synehubof also reported artillery shelling of Kupiansk. The strikes damaged residential houses and caused fire.

Over the past day, the enemy launched at least 10 artillery attacks targeting the Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation. The biggest damage suffered the towns of Vovchansk, Kupiansk and Dvorichna.

The governor added that the emergency services continue de-mining of the areas liberated in September. During the day, sappers destroyed 39 explosive devices.