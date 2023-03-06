Russian invaders continue artillery and air strikes targeting Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

As reported by governor Oleh Synehubov, in the village of Budarky near Chuhuiv, Russians hit a civilian car killing a 48-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman.

The governor also reported artillery shelling of Kupiansk, Dvorichna and other towns and villages in the region.

In Kupiansk, the strikes damaged a transport infrastructure object and caused fire. Earlier, it was reported that Russian artillery hit the residential area damaging at least five houses.