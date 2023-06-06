The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko said that the Russians’ blowing of the Kakhovka hydro power plant ‘can only be compared with the crimes of the Nazis’.

‘This is agony. This crime can only be compared with the crimes of the Nazis. This is a crime that leads to a manmade catastrophe of the world level, and for which there should be the strictest responsibility!’ Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

He stressed that the explosion of the dam testifies to the fact that Russian army is not capable of resisting the counter offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

‘This is a crime aimed at stopping the Ukrainian army. However, nothing will stop us. They came to mutilate the Ukrainian land. To make it unlivable. Our task, the task and the mission of our whole life is to liberate our land. Our mission is to defeat rashism. And we will do it’, Poroshenko concluded.

As reported earlier, during the night, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.