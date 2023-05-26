In the past day, Russian troops hit 7 town and villages in Donetsk region.

The police reported strikes in Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, New York, Karlivka and Pleshchiivka.

One civilian resident is reported killed and 1 wounded after the strikes.

The enemy used multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and tanks to target civilian infrastructure. The strikes destroyed and damaged 15 civilian objects, including 11 residential houses.

In the village of Karlivka, the attack destroyed a dam, which may cause flooding of the area.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1531 civilian residents have been killed and 3591 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.