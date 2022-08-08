In what comes as part of a deal unblocking Ukrainian sea exports, the first Ukrainian cargo ship carrying grain left Pivdenyi port on Monday.

The Sacura, which departed from Pivdenyi, is carrying 11,000 tonnes of soybeans to Italy. It was joined by the Arizona ship , which left Chernomorsk the same day to deliver 48,458 tonnes of corn to the Netherlands.

In a statement on social media, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said the deal will help to get back on track all the sea ports in Odesa region.

‘Our aim is to increase transshipment in the ports. In two weeks, we are planning to handle transfers of 3-5 ships daily,’ said infrastructure minister Oleksiy Kubrakov.

He added Kyiv will coordinate the effort with all the grain deal guarantors to ensure non-stop and safe operations in Odesa sea ports.

‘Apart from the ships sent today, the agreement realization has already allowed departure of 8 ships with Ukrainian products.’

On Sunday, six more ships carrying agricultural cargo had been given the green light to leave Ukraine’s besieged ports.

The Joint Coordination Centre that oversees an international deal to get 20 million tonnes of grain out of Ukraine — said the ships were cleared to depart from several ports.