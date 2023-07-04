On July 4, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Zaluzhnyi congratulated the people of the USA on Independence Day.

‘I wish the people of the United States peace, well-being and prosperity’, the General wrote on Twitter.

The Ukrainian commander expressed his gratitude to all Americans, the U.S. Government, the leadership of the U.S. Armed Forces and Gen. Milley for close cooperation.

‘We respect your country as our strategic partner that shares common principles: the protection of people, territorial integrity and democracy. We appreciate the support of the Americans in the most difficult times in Ukraine’s history. A friend in need is a friend indeed’, Zaluzhnyi stated.