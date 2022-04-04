Ukrainian forces who retaken Motyznyn near Kyiv said they found another mass grave where Russian aggressors had buried the executed Ukrainians.

Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko posted the photo of the grim discovery on Telegram with a caption:

‘Russian fascism. The village of Motyzhyn. Two women and four men. Shot dead. With shots fired in the back of their heads’.

photo by Andriy Larin

photo by Vatahantery

Anoher dead body, stripped to the waist and blood-stained, was recovered from a manhole nearby.

The images from the site show the bodies bearing the signs of torture. Interior minister’s advisor Anton Gerashchenko said the victims could be the family of Motyzhyn head Olha Sukhenko. The woman along with her husband and son went missing on March 23. According to earlier reports, they were kidnapped by Russian troops.

photo by Anton Gerashchenko