According to the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, a quarter of all Internet networks have been damaged.

This is about 3 thousand base stations. 1,800 of them have already resumed work, and about 500 towns and villages are again connected to the Internet.

In total, according to the World Bank, more than 2.2 billion dollars are needed to restore a full-fledged infrastructure and return the industry to its pre-war state.

‘Currently, the digital ministry team is working on projects to quickly restore Internet networks in front-line cities and restore communication in the liberated areas’, the minister stated.

He also emphasized the importance of technology during war, which became a Ukrainian advantage over the enemy. In particular, thanks to Starlink, it is possible to quickly establish a connection between the military and medical personnel and quickly restore the Internet in places where the infrastructure is damaged. Currently, more than 42,000 terminals are operating in Ukraine.

In addition, Mykhailo Fedorov announced a joint project with Nokia to restore the infrastructure in frontline cities. The goal of the project is to provide Ukrainians with a more sustainable and energy-independent Internet. The pilot project is planned to be implemented in Kherson region.