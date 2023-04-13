Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear company, reports an explosion near the control room of the 4th nuclear unit at Zaporizhiya nuclear plant. In a statement issued on Telegram, the company said:

“The Russian occupiers continue to turn the ZNPP into a military base, mining the perimeter around the plant. And these actions cannot but have consequences.

According to sources, an explosion rang out near the engine room of the fourth power unit. As the nuclear terrorists themselves stated, their mine detonated. The sounds of the explosion were heard by Ukrainian nuclear workers who continue to work at the ZNPP”.

The news of the blast came from the Ukrainian plant workers who reportedly got ‘assurances’ from the Russian-imposed administration there was nothing wrong in a clear attempt to hush the incident from IAEA.

Enengoatom stressed the Ukrainian personnel is ‘desparately trying to maintain the nuclear and radiation safety’ facing abuse from the Russian military stationed at the site who are currently are constructing another fence control.

The new measure assumes the personnel will be deprived of commute to the administration offices.