Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

He added that the president announced the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council and the government will act according to its decisions.

The prime minister also said that the evacuation from the dangerous areas is ongoing. As informed by Ukrzaliznytsia railway company, the first evacuation train from Kherson is schedule for 12 am.

Denys Shmyhal also noted that an assessment of the threat to the environment and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is underway. However, due to the lack of access to the ZNPP, such an assessment is complicated.

‘The destruction of the Kakhovska hydro power plant is a terrorist act on the part of Russia, which bears full responsibility for it. The destruction of the hydroelectric power station threatens the ecological disaster for the south of our country. The world must respond. Immediately. Not just with words, but with actions. Russia must immediately withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to avoid further disaster’, the PM stated.

As reported earlier, during the night, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.