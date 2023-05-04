The authorities of Kherson region announced three days of mourning in memory of the civilians killed by Russian invaders during the massive shelling on May 3, 2023.

Local governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram that May 4-6 are mourning days in the region.

‘Please observe a moment of silence today at 12 o’clock for all those who died as a result of the Russian terrorist act’, the statement says.

On May 3, Russian troops launched 98 fire attacks in the region, killing 23 and wounding 46 local civilians.

Among other objects, Russians targeted a train station and a hypermarket in Kherson.