A 63-year old Ukrainian set himself on a fire outside the Ukrainian Consulate in Krakow, Poland on Thursday. According to witnesses’ reports, the man who was standing in the line to the Consulate, started to act ‘erratically’, shouting slogans and urging the people round him to go back to Ukraine and join the fight against the Russian aggression.

At some point, the man doused himself with still unidentified inflammable liquid and set himself on fire.

The witnesses called the police that helped to put out the fire. The man was taken to hospital with serious burns. The police is working on the site investigating the details of the incident.