During the night, Russian invaders hit Ukraine with another massive missile attack.

In Dnipro region, the Ukrainian air defense destroyed 8 Russian rockets.

The remnants of one of the missiles hit the 4-story apartment building and wounded a 32-year-old woman.

As reported by local authorities, the enemy tried to target the residential areas of the city of Dnipro.

In addition, Russians hi with artillery the city of Nikopol in the region. No casualties have been reported.