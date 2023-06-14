President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that in one of the Russian missiles that hit Kryvyi Rih on June 13, about 50 components of microelectronics were produced in other countries. The president said that it is cheaper to stop the supply of equipment to the Russian Federation than to spend money on air defense.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine needs both an air shield, in particular air defense systems and modern fighter jets, and to destroy the basis for terror. Until now, Russia has been able to receive from abroad critical components for the production of missiles.

‘These components are delivered to Russia in various ways. If we take, for example, one of the missiles that hit Kryvyi Rih today, then about 50 components in it – mainly microelectronics – were produced in other countries’, the president claimed.

Volodymyr Zelensky called for the introduction of global sanctions against Russia to limit its ability to produce missiles. According to him, export control over critical components should be strengthened.