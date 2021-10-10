The protest came in the wake of scathing Pandora papers revelations.

The rally organizers called out the Ukrainian president over ‘usurping the powers’ and held signs ‘Clown Panama Papers’, ‘You will be tried in court for Wagnergate’, ‘Kolomoisky pushes Ukraine to death’.

Later in the day, the activists lit flares and sang the Ukrainian anthem.

The protest was peaceful with no reported violance.

Earlier, the Ukrainian community in the UK staged protest at Zelensky’s property in London.

The Pandora Papers records arrived from 14 different offshore services firms with more than 600 journalists involved in the investigation.

Ukraine features prominently in Pandora Papers investigation with almost 40 Ukrainians named among politicians and businessmen from dozens of countries who used offshore companies for questionable deals and property acquisitions.

The journalists of Ukrainian ‘Slidstvo.Info’ claim Pandora Papers include information on Zelensky’s offshore companies in the British Virgin Islands, Belize and Cyprus.