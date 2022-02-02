The media organization is the ‘information warfare tool’ used by Russia against Ukraine, said the protest organizers.
Nash TV channel came under scrutiny after British officials alleged its owner, Russia-leaning politician Yevhen Murayev, could be the Kremlin’s pick for a role of puppet government after its invasion in Ukraine.
Protesters called on media regulator to pull the plug on Murayev’s TV channel license and sanction the politician for his anti-Ukrainian activities.
There were small verbal confrontations between the protesters and Nash TV staffers who complained over disturbance.