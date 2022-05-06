In early April 2022, the head of the Adderstone Foundation, Ian Baggett, addressed Igor Kononenko Charitable Foundation with a proposal to help and support Ukraine in the fight against the Russian Federation.

In a a charitable effort, the two funds have already delivered to Ukraine 1,000 Combat Application Tourniquets (CAT) Gen 7 made in the US, which are recognized as the best of this kind, 1,000 units of hemostatic agent Celox (UK), anti-cold and analgesic non-receptor drugs, hygiene products worth over £65 000.

Part of the tourniquets and hemostatic agents has already been delivered to volunteer centers in the east and the south of Ukraine, where they will be sent to the needs of the defenders of Ukraine.

In addition, Maskpol PGZ KN-04 bulletproof vests and Maskpol helmets, first aid kits and medicine were delivered from Igor Kononenko Foundation to the east and south of Ukraine.

Earlier in April this year, businessman and People’s Deputy of the VIII convocation Igor Kononenko bought and donated bulletproof vests and helmets to special battalion “Skif”, NGO “Sprava hromad”, military unit and Kyiv’s Territorial Defense Forces.

Information about Adderstone Foundation:

Based in Newcastle upon Tyne, Adderstone Foundation focuses its efforts on funding projects, initiatives, events and programmes across four key areas: health, education, community, and sport. The Adderstone Foundation is the charity arm of Adderstone Group – one of the most dynamic British development and investment company.

The Founder and CEO of Adderstone Group Ian Baggett holds a BSc (Hons) in Geography and PhD in Political Geography from Durham University and is a published academic. Whilst an undergraduate, Ian used his dissertation on student accommodation to obtain a £13,000 loan from Northern Rock to fund his first development.

After graduation, Ian served a short commission as a Royal Naval officer with deployments in the Mediterranean and Hong Kong (1997).

After leaving the Royal Navy, Ian worked as a trainee surveyor with Sanderson Townend and Gilbert (now Sanderson Wetherall) before founding Adderstone Group in 2000.

Adderstone Group is now widely respected as having made a significant contribution to economic development and regeneration across a range of sectors and locations in the North East of England.

Ian was voted North East Entrepreneur of the Year by his peers in 2007.

He has held Visiting Fellowships at both Durham University (2012–2015) and Northumbria University (2015–2018) and was appointed Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society in 2019.

Ian’s successful track record and unique experience across a range of sectors (military, academia, property and business) has seen him become a major asset to the Boards at both security specialists, OpenWorks Engineering Limited and Turbo Power Systems Limited, specialists in power electronic solutions globally, where he supported a delisting and management buyout in 2017.

In 2007 Ian set up the Adderstone Foundation, the charitable arm of Adderstone Group which has supported a number of community, sport, education and health causes, contributing more than £504,000 in donations and support so far.

Ian has represented Team GB at tennis and successfully completed a UK ironman.

Businessman Igor Kononenko since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine has been helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Territorial Defense Forces and Ukrainian hospitals

Igor Kononenko bought Nissan Navara cars for the special purpose battalion “Skif”. This is the first batch of cars for the needs of defenders in the conditions of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Chernihiv City Hospital №2, Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital, Vasylkivska Multidisciplinary Hospital of Intensive Care of Vasylkivska CSTY Council, Kyiv City Clinical Oncology Center and Okhmatdyt received surgical dressing, syringes, surgical gloves, surgical drapes, catheters, anasthetics from the Igor Kononenko Foundation.

Earlier, Vasylkivska Multidisciplinary Hospital of Intensive Care of Vasylkivska CSTY Council, Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital, Regional Clinical Oncology Center of Kirovohrad Regional Council, Myronivsky Support Multidisciplinary Hospital and Kyiv City Clinical Emergency Hospital received cardiotonic, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antiallergic drugs from the Igor Kononenko Foundation.

The Foundation also donated first aid kits, which are designed to put on bandages on wounds and burns in order to stop bleeding and prevent re-infection of wounds. Such first-aid kits have already received bomb shelters in Kyiv, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Territorial Defense Forces.

In 2021, Igor Kononenko Charitable Foundation donated an Autel EVO II drone to the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces, as well as a generator, battery and tires for the soldiers of the 58th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Foundation allocated 248,000 hryvnias for the purchase of optics for two sniper systems. In 2020, it donated UAH 5.7 million to help fight Covid-19.