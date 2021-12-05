Adidas and YEEZY announce the new YZY 350 V2 CMPCT Slate Blue available exclusively in the United States on December 6, 2021.

Adidas informs the recommended retail price makes €/$220.

The YZY 350 V2 CMPCT Slate Blue is highlighted by an engineered 3D knitted upper that provides a tight sock-like fit and premium lockdown support while no-tie stretch laces allows for easy on and off wear. The midsole utilizes Adidas’ innovative BOOST™ technology to off the ultimate underfoot cushioning experience.

The YZY 350 V2 CMPCT is made with a series of recycled materials, and at least 50% of the upper features recycled content, this product represents the solutions to help end plastic waste.