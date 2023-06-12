Ukraine’s deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskyi stated that the losses of the Ukrainian agricultural sector from the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP may reach more than 10 billion dollars.

‘It will take at least 5 years to restore agricultural land in the flood zone. We can assume that these are losses estimated at approximately 10 billion dollars or more’, he said in an interview to 5 TV channel.

Vysotskyi noted that there are direct losses from the flooding of agricultural lands and losses that the agricultural sector will suffer due to the lack of irrigation and the impossibility of full use of about 1.5 million hectares of cultivated land.

The deputy minister emphasized that the damage from the flooding is estimated at 3-5 billion dollars, and it is still impossible to assess how much of this land can be returned to agricultural production.

Large areas will be contaminated with oil products and chemicals and will need land reclamation.

The official added that according to preliminary estimates, the value of the products grown on the irrigated lands of the southern regions was equal to 1.5 billion dollars every year.