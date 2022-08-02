Ukraine’s state mobile app ‘Air alert’ has introduced new warnings regarding chemical and radiation danger, the digital ministry informs.

App users will be notified of 5 types of alarms, which will include air alert, artillery shelling, street fighting, chemical threat and radiation danger.

The digital ministry notes that unique notifications have been created for each type of alarm. In addition to sound signals, the application also sends text messages with recommendations for actions, depending on the type of threat.

The information about all types of danger is transmitted via authorized operators in the regional administrations of Ukraine. The coordination of alarms is provided by emergency services.