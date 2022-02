A strike of Russian aggressors claimed lives of 18 Ukrainian servicemen near Odesa.

Odesa state administration said the military facility in the village Lypetske was hit with an air strike leaving 18 servicemen – 8 men and 10 women dead.

Now the rescue operation is underway clearing debris. 6 people were recovered from under the ruins and taken to Podilska city hospital.

Another incident was reported at local warehouse in Novomoskovska Street, Odessa where an explosion caused fire.

Firefighters managed to liquidate it at 12 20. No one was injured.