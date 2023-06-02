Last night, Russia launched another missile and drone attack targeting Kyiv. The Ukrainian air defense intercepted and destroyed all air targets.

As reported by the air command, at about 11:00 pm Thursday, 21 Shahed-136/131 drones were launched from the south direction following the flow of the Dnipro River.

Later, at about 3;00 am, Russian bombers attacked Ukraine with Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea area.

All 15 enemy missiles and 21 drones were shot down by the Ukrainian air defense.