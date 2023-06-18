On June 18, president Volodymyr Zelensky refuted the information spread by Russian propagandists regarding the destruction of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems handed over to Ukraine.

The president assured that all Patriots are in service and defend the Ukrainian skies from Russian missiles.

‘No matter what they say in Russia… Patriots are all here, they are all working, they are all shooting down Russian missiles. And shoot them down with maximum efficiency. Not a single Patriot has been destroyed’, Zelensky said.

The president added that Ukraine will liberate all territories temporarily occupied by Russia and the Ukrainian forces are moving forward step by step.

Volodymyr Zelensky also announced new important communications with partners next week, at which the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the supply of weapons will be discussed.

He also thanked all Ukrainian defenders who are now in combat.