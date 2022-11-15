On November 15, Russian invaders launched the biggest missile attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure since the beginning of the full-fledged war.

Ukrenergo national energy operator reports that the western and central regions of the country suffered the most severe damage.

To stabilize the energy system, ukrenergo introduced emergency shutdowns, which prevented a complete blackout of the country.

Energy workers immediately began to restore damaged networks and power plants.

‘We will work around the clock to bring back the light that Russian fascists are trying to take away from us’, said Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

He also noted that the next few days would be difficult because of the coming cold, which will increase the consumption of electricity and, accordingly, the load on the power networks.

‘The enemy is cruel and we understand that they may not stop. We have a response plan for various situations, including the worst. At the same time, Ukrainians should be prepared for significant interruptions in energy supply and have the necessary supply of water, charged devices and power banks’, the CEO concluded.