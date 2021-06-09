On June 9, 2021, all the regions of Ukraine and Kyiv city transferred to the ‘green’ quarantine zone

According to the information published on the Health Ministry web page, all the regions of Ukraine and Kyiv city moved to the ‘green’ quarantine zone.

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has recently introduced changes to its resolution on adaptive quarantine.

The criteria for establishing the ‘green’ zone have been amended.

Regions are considered ‘green’ if epidemic situation there has the following features:

the number of COVID-19 infection cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days is less than 75;

the coefficient of detection of cases of COVID-19 infection (PCR and antigen test) is less than 4 percent;

the number of PCR and antigen tests done over the last seven days for a population of 100,000 people is more than 300;

there are no regions being in ‘red’ zones in the whole territory of Ukraine.

Recently, there have been no regions in Ukraine marked as ‘red’. Moreover, according to Health Ministry data, the number of COVID-19 infection cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days is less than 74 in the whole territory of Ukraine.

Thus, on June 9, 2021, all the regions of Ukraine entered the ‘green’ zone.

According to the information available on the official portal of the Ministry of Health (covid19.gov.ua), the ‘green’ zone imposes the following restrictions:

stay in public buildings with personal protective equipment on;

transportation of seated passengers only;

visiting educational institutions when more than 50% of students and staff are in self-isolation is forbidden.

The amendments to the Government’s resolution on adaptive quarantine allow some mitigations:

it is allowed to carry out mass events with the participation of more than 1 person per 4 sq. m of space provided that more than two thirds of the seats are full ;

the reception of visitors in cinemas and other cultural institutions is allowed provided that more than two thirds of the seats are full or more than 50% of the seats are occupied in each hall;

cafes and restaurants are allowed to work around the clock.

These mitigations do not apply to the ‘red’ quarantine zone.