Overnight, Russian invaders attacked several regions of Ukraine with drones.

The Air Forces of Ukraine reported that all 16 enemy drones were intercepted and destroyed by the air defense.

Iran-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were coming from the north and southeast aiming energy facilities in Kyiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions.

To break through the Ukraine’s air defense, the enemy launched drones along the Dnipro river.

As reported earlier, 5 drones were destroyed in Kyiv region.