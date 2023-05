During the night, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack targeting Ukraine.

As reported by Kyiv region authorities, it has been the fifth missile attack since the beginning of May.

The attack was launched from the Caspian Sea area by Tu-95 strategic bombers.

Russians used Kh-101/555 missiles. All of them were intercepted and destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense.

According to the preliminary information, the air defense destroyed 15 Russian missiles.