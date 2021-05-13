Stay in public buildings, public transport with personal protective equipment on

Operation of public catering establishments from 7:00 to 24:00

Activities of public catering establishments with delivery and takeaway order

Work of cultural institutions provided that no more than 50% of the seats are full

Carrying out activities that are necessary to ensure the work of government bodies, testing for notaries, testing for state registrars

Holding official sporting events provided that no more than 50% of the seats are full

Activities of business entities:

– with marking to maintain a distance between visitors of more than 1,5 meters

– with the provision of employees with personal protective equipment and the implementation of proper control over its use

– in case of customer service through pick-up windows, terraces, etc.

– with ensuring centralized collection of used personal protective equipment

Urgent measures for hospitalization, if due to their postponement there is a significant risk to the life or health of people

Activities of hotels, health resorts, institutions providing social services, rehabilitation institutions for people with disabilities, inpatient departments of primary and complex prosthetics

Activities of gyms, fitness centers with occupancy of less than 1 person per 10 sq. m, swimming pools — less than 4 people on one track for individual classes or less than 6 people for a group