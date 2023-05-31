In 2022, 272 people accused of collaborationism were convicted, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories said in a statement Wednesday. No one was acquitted in these cases.

An article on collaborationism appeared in the Criminal Code of Ukraine in the spring of 2022. During the first year of its existence (including April 2023), law enforcement agencies registered almost 5,500 proceedings under this article.

During 2022, 659 cases related to collaborationism were sent to courts. As of today, almost half of these cases have been considered.

The law enforcement declared suspicion to 1400 people involved in collaboration with the Russian occupiers.