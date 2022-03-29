Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk reports that almost 40,000 Ukrainian citizens have been forcibly relocated from the occupied territories to Russia.

Vereshchuk states forced relocation took place in Mariupol and in Kyiv region where the occupying authorities call it ‘humanitarian aid’ and ‘evacuation’.

She also mentioned ‘filtration camps’ organized by the occupiers in Donetsk region and demanded from the International Red Cross to facilitate the return of the Ukrainian citizens to homeland.

Earlier, Ukraine’s foreign ministry called on illegally deported citizens to contact the nearest Ukrainian embassy.