A recent online poll found 59% of Ukrainians want people to be granted a right to have a gun and carry it in public places once a new law outlines the criteria for its possession, said digital transformation minister Mykhaylo Fedorov on Wednesday.

By comparison, only 22 % of respondents said they are against making gun ownership legitimate in Ukraine.

Only 19% of people said it is okay for people granted a firearm license to have a firearm and practice shooting it at shooting ranges but it can’t be carried around public places.

According to the minister, 1,726,453 Ukrainians took part in the survey via state service Diya application.

‘Such engagement is a marker showing we are going in a right direction. Not every state can interacat with their citizens in three clicks. It is an unprecedented case of direct electronic democracy,’ added Fedorov