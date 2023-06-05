As of June 5, rescuers, police and representatives of local executive authorities checked 50,195 bomb shelters. 32% of them were locked or unusable.

As reported by the internal ministry, 50,195 bomb shelters are about 79% of the total number. Of them, 4,679 (9% of those checked) were locked, another 11,644 (23% of those checked) were unusable.

In Kyiv, 2,156 (48%) shelters were inspected. 137 (6% of those checked) were locked, and 804 (37% of those checked) were unusable.

Representatives of the National Police, the State Emergency Service and local authorities continue to examine bomb shelters.

The inspection was launched after three people died near a locked bomb shelter during a Russian missile attack on Kyiv.