The survey is no laughing matter for Zelensky, who sees sizable increase in the number of people upset about his persona.

Voters are souring on the Ukrainian president with 45% calling him the ‘biggest disappointment’ of this year.

The end-of-year survey conducted by Razumkov Tsentr and Demokratychni Initsiatyvy shows 12% percentage point increase from the last year when only 28% were upset about his performance in the office.

The poll asked respondents to name the most amusing stories and ’meme’ moments that happened to Ukrainian politicians, and, yet again, Zelensky got mentioned for his ‘marathon press conference’ (5.2%).

Among other political losers named by respondents were Opposition Plaftorm for Life MP Illya Kiva (1,2%), Servant of the People MP Mykola Tyshchenko (1,2%) and Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmygal (1,1%).

Meanwhile, 15% of people failed to name anyone worthy of a mention while 3% of respondents said they feel sore about all the Ukrainian politicians.