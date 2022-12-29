‘European Solidarity’ party senior MP Iryna Hershchenko stated on Facebook that the project of amendments to the law ‘On the Diplomatic Service’ regarding the improvement of the appointment procedure for diplomatic positions has already been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

The changes to the law provide for mandatory consultations of future ambassadors in the relevant parliamentary committee. At the same time, the committee’s decision will be advisory in nature.

Herashchenko noted that such a system proved itself well under the third president Viktor Yushchenko. However, the fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych later canceled it.

Despite the fact that the document was open for signing by all MPs, none of the ‘Servants of the People’ deputies signed it.

The initiators of the changes to the law propose to invite Olesia Ilashchuk, the new ambassador to Bulgaria, to the first meeting of the committee in January, calling for the meeting to be public.

Earlier, the ‘European Solidarity’ party announced amendments to the law.