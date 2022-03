New York Times contributor and photographer Brent Renaud was shot dead and his colleague wounded after Russian troops opened fire in Irpin,

Kyiv police chief Andriy Nebytov said in a statement on social media that the journalists were killed for detailing Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine. The police are currently trying to evacuate another wounded and unidentified journalist from the combat area.

Kyiv police chief called the attack targeting a foreign reporter an ‘insidious’ and ‘brutal’ act.