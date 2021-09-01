The American media have not paid much attention to the visit of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States, as currently the main topics in the country are Afghanistan and COVID-19.

‘Bukvy’ have analyzed what topics are interesting for Americans.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has been on an official visit to the USA since August 30.His meeting with US leader Joe Biden is scheduled for September 1.However, it was postponed twice.

First, it was moved from August 30 to August 31, and then to September 1.

The Biden-Zelensky meeting was announced for the first time on July 21, which was voiced by White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

After that, Zelensky also informed about the agreement to hold a meeting of the two presidents.

Prior to that, in June, Biden and Zelensky were expected to meet in late July. In mid-July, it was reported that Zelensky’s visit to the US could take place in summer, but a date was not agreed.

Despite the fact that the Biden-Zelensky meeting had been waited for so long in Ukraine, it was almost totally ignored by the mainstream US media.

‘Bukvy’ have analyzed eight popular American and world English-language media on the topic of Zelensky’s visit to the United States.

These are

The New York Times

CNN

The Washington Post

Financial Times

USA TODAY

CBS News

Fox News Channel

CNBC

‘Bukvy’ analyzed the main page of the website of each media outlet and searched for materials with the name of the Ukrainian president (Zelensky).

The New York Times.In August, the paper mentioned Zelensky three times.They were an article about a Trump presidency book, a blog about Nord Stream 2 and the news about the Biden-Zelensky meeting.

The headlines of the website mostly concern the end of the 20-year war in Afghanistan. However, the material about the meeting between Biden and Zelensky is also among the headlines.

CNN. The main topics are the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, Joe Biden’s address to the nation on the end of the 20-year war in Afghanistan, the spread of coronavirus and vaccination, and the consequences of Ida hurricane. Zelensky’s visit to the United States is not mentioned. The search does not give results regarding Ukrainian president at all.

The headlines of The Washington Post deal with Afghanistan.Zelensky’s visit is not mentioned.

The website search did not give fresh news. However, there are materials about Zelensky’s expectations from the meeting with Biden, the need to restart American-Ukrainian relations, sanctions against Andriy Derkach, and so on.

Financial Times. The search provides two new materials about Zelensky and his visit to the United States.

The topic of Afghanistan is on the headlines.

USA TODAY deals with the end of the war in Afghanistan, Joe Biden’s address to the nation, the effects of Ida hurricane and vaccination against the coronavirus.

There are no materials about Biden’s meeting with Zelensky or the Ukrainian president’s visit to the United States.

CBS News did not write about Zelensky’s visit to the United States. The headlines are about the war in Afghanistan and the aftermath of Ida.

The Republican Fox News Channel is busy criticizing Biden and the White House for withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, ignoring Zelensky’s visit. In the search, most of the materials with the name of the Ukrainian President are related to Trump and the impeachment process.

The American TV channel CNBC wrote about Zelensky’s planned visit to Washington on July 21.

After that, there were no materials mentioning Zelensky. The headlines concern Afghanistan, COVID-19 and stock market.