The remains of an ancient Roman settlement were discovered in Kherson region. Ukrainian border guards found them during the construction of fortifications on the coast of the Dnipro.

‘Fragments of amphorae and jugs were found at a depth of about a meter’, the statement says.

The military informed local archaeologists about the find and stopped engineering work to preserve historically valuable artifacts.

After the end of the war, an archaeological expedition will work on the site. It should be noted that this is not the first time that archaeological finds were discovered during the construction of fortifications.