Ukraine says International Committee of the Red Cross will be given access to the detained Russian citizen accused of 'undercover reconnaissance mission' at the frontline.

Ukraine is ‘ready’ to give International Committee of the Red Cross access to the ‘member of the Russian armed unit’ Andrey Kosyak as ‘international community must see who Russia is sending to war against the Ukrainian people’, said Oleh Nikolayenko in a commentary for ‘Bukvy’.

Andrey Kosyak who was taken into custody after he was reportedly caught spying close to the Ukrainian positions at the frontline is facing charges over participation in illegal armed groups under art.260 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson added that Andrey Kosyak’s foiled undercover reconnaissance mission and evidence of his involvement in the military action against Ukraine is

‘illustrative of responsibility the Russian Federation takes for the international armed conflict in Ukraine’.

Following the incident, Foreign Ministry tasked its diplomatic missions abroad to ‘inform foreign governments about evidence of Russia’s aggression and blatant violation of agreements reached by the Normandy format leaders’.

Detention of Andrey Kosyak who was allegedly part of a joint committee observing a ceasefire at the frontline prompted suspension of OSCE monitoring mission in Donbas and escalated diplomatic spat between Ukraine and Russia.