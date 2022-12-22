Internal ministry press service informed about one more mass grave found in the recently liberated territory of Kherson region.

In the yard of a private house in the village of Pravdyno, Kherson region, a burial with the remains of six people with traces of torture was discovered.

The bodies of the killed people were exhumed and sent for forensic examination.

The work is currently underway to collect DNA samples from relatives to identify the victims. However, the work is complicated by the fact that the relatives of many of the dead are abroad or there is no contact with them.

The statement also says that from the first days of the large-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the Russian occupiers ignored the norms of international humanitarian law.