On Friday, Russian invaders again hit hydro technical facilities in Kryvyi Rih, which became the third day in row when the enemy targets dams in the city.

The Ukrainian authorities report that the strike took place at about 1 pm.

‘Russians directed their missiles at critical infrastructure. Serious destruction of hydro structures. Rescuers and emergency services are already eliminating the consequences of the strike. They do everything to prevent a disaster’, region governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote.

The previous strikes caused the rise of the water level and flooding in some city districts.